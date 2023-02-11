Moonriver (MOVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00040139 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $54.59 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,666,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,206 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

