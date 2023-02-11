Morgan Stanley Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $223.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.