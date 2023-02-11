Morgan Stanley Boosts onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $89.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.40 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised onsemi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

