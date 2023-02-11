Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 316.3% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CAF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,689. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.