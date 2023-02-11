Morgan Stanley Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.21.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %
DFS stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.
