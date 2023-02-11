Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.