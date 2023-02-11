Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.18.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.