Morgan Stanley Trims Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price to $12.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.