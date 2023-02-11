Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.10-11.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.10-$11.22 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.80.
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
Shares of MSI traded up $14.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.52. 1,397,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,348. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.60. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Further Reading
