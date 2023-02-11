MQS Management LLC Cuts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after buying an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 50.3% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 359,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.89 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.



