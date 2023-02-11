MQS Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.