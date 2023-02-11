MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $10,267,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 297,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $38.80 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

