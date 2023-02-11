MQS Management LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.36.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $351.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.14. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

