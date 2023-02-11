MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.30 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and approximately $441.06 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Tron20 platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

