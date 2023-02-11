National Bankshares Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$171.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.50.
TFI International stock opened at C$166.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$169.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
