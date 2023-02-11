National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Short Interest Down 57.4% in January

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NATI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Instruments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,444 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Amundi boosted its position in National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in National Instruments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 460,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.