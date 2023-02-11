Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
GASNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
