Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Naturgy Energy Group

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.