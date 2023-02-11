Navcoin Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $4,441.25 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00229845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00108482 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00062326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00062745 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,477,930 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

