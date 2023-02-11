NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NCC Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. NCC Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Featured Stories

