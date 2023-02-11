NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. NCR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
NCR Stock Performance
Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.46. 1,141,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $44.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
Featured Stories
