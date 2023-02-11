Needham & Company LLC Increases FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $36.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
FormFactor Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of FormFactor
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FormFactor (FORM)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.