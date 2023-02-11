Needham & Company LLC Increases FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $36.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.48 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,021,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 72,421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

