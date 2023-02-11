Needham & Company LLC Increases Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $90.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,335,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 119.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 289,990 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 182,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.