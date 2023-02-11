Neo (NEO) One Day Volume Hits $37.57 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $8.92 or 0.00040832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $629.33 million and $37.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
