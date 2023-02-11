NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,891 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of NetApp worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

