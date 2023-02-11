Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.62. 21,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,993. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

