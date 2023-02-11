Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

