Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 55,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,281. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

