Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,009,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,187. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after buying an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 105,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

