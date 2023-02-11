NexTech AR Solutions’ (NEXCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEXCF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.35% and a negative net margin of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

