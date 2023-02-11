NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

