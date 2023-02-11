Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NLFKF stock remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
Nilfisk Holding A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.