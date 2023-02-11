Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.60 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 202.80 ($2.44). 434,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 399,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.80 ($2.43).

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.73.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.00%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.