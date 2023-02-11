Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.34 billion-$81.34 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nissan Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NSANY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

