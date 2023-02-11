Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after buying an additional 433,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

