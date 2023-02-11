NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NL opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.89. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NL Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

