Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in January

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 468,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 914.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

