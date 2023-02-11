Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in January

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 468,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 914.0 days.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $23.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.
About Nomura Real Estate
