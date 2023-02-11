Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NRILY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 16,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

