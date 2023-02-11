Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.11. 12,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $119,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 8.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 523,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 2,629.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

