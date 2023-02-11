Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,622 shares of company stock worth $184,488. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 88.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 481.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 74,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

