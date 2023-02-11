NOV Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NOV in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV Stock Up 4.4 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NOV by 3.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NOV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.