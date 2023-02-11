NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
NSI Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NIUWF remained flat at C$23.40 during trading hours on Friday. NSI has a 52 week low of C$23.40 and a 52 week high of C$32.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.40.
About NSI
