NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NIUWF remained flat at C$23.40 during trading hours on Friday. NSI has a 52 week low of C$23.40 and a 52 week high of C$32.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.40.

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

