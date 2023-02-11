NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NuVasive by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 64.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 111.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $344,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

