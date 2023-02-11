Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NVCT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 203,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,527. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

