Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Short Interest Update

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NVCT stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. 203,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,527. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
