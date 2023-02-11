Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 725.9% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

