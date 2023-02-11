Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 26,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,672. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

