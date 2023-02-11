Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 26,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,672. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
