Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Up 466.7% in January

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oculus VisionTech Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OVTZ remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,041. Oculus VisionTech has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Oculus VisionTech
