Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Stock Performance
NYSE:ORI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Republic International (ORI)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.