Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

