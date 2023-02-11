OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.86 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007023 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $213.52 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00062485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023994 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.