onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 104.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 73.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3,565.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

