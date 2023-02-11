onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

