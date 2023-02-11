Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.94 million-$200.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.06 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ONTO traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 410,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,543. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

